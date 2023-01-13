Japan and South Korea agreed Friday to continue close communication in a bid to resolve a dispute over wartime labor, according to the Japanese government.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his South Korean counterpart, Park Jin, pledged to restore healthy bilateral relations and further develop them by resolving the pending issue when they spoke over the phone, the Foreign Ministry said.

On Thursday, Seoul said it was considering a proposal for a South Korean foundation to compensate plaintiffs on behalf of Japanese corporate defendants that allegedly used forced labor during Japan’s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, and saw it as the best possible option.