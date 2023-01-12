Authorities are facing difficulties clamping down on the making of handmade guns, which came under the spotlight after the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last year.
Lethal guns and explosives can be crafted using iron pipes, fertilizers and other materials available online and at DYI stores, according to experts.
“It’s easy to find out how to make them, and materials are readily available to anyone,” one expert said.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.