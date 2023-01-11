Wednesday marked 10 years since Tokyo police launched a Twitter account to post information on simple measures against disasters that can be implemented in daily life.

The disaster countermeasures division of the Metropolitan Police Department has tweeted tips to mitigate disaster damage that have become viral, and the account now has about 900,000 followers.

With September marking the 100th anniversary of the Great Kanto Earthquake, which paralyzed Tokyo and surrounding areas, officials in charge of the account are determined to further raise awareness of disaster reduction by spreading information. “Although we cannot prevent disasters from happening, it is possible to reduce damage,” one official at the division said.