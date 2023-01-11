Osaka – A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly inflicting injuries on his 5-month-old son in 2021 that left the child with severe and likely permanent brain damage.
Yudai Arata, 26, is accused of causing his second-born son to suffer severe head trauma by unknown means at the family’s home in Izumiotsu, Osaka Prefecture, in December 2021.
The now 1-year-old child sustained injuries including subdural bleeding and has been unconscious since the incident, Osaka Prefectural Police said. His prospects for recovery are slim, police believe.
