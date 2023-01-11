Japan’s most influential business lobby plans to ask member companies to demonstrate their “social responsibility” by granting pay rises that outpace inflation during upcoming wage negotiations, its final policy draft showed Tuesday.

The guidelines by the Japan Business Federation, also known as Keidanren, for corporate managers involved in annual shuntō wage negotiations with labor unions come as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urges businesses to give above-inflation wage rises as part of his “new capitalism” growth and redistribution policy.

But it remains to be seen just how far companies will go to heed Keidanren’s request, which is set to be adopted and published on Jan. 17.