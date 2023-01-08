Getting shot, standing in a downpour and being surrounded by bees: None are ideal, but for gamers, feeling the sensations of each is the goal.

At the CES tech show, the video game industry is showing off just how lifelike gaming can be made with new vests, head cushions and other simulation products.

“Lots of consumers are doing games, and they are looking for gaming hardware,” Kiuk Gwak of bHaptics Inc. told AFP as he demonstrated his company’s vest and gloves at the Las Vegas gathering, which ends on Sunday.