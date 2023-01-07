  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a highly anticipated new drug made by U.S. firm Biogen and Japanese drugmaker Eisai that is designed to slow cognitive decline in patients in mild and early stages of Alzheimer's disease. | REUTERS
  AFP-JIJI

Washington – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a highly anticipated new drug designed to slow cognitive decline in patients in mild and early stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

The FDA approval of the drug, Leqembi, also known as lecanemab, comes just days after the regulatory agency was harshly criticized in a congressional report for its green-lighting of another Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm.

And it was granted despite trial results showing the monoclonal antibody treatment carries risks of brain swelling and bleeding.

