  • A Japan Coast Guard vessel sails in front of Uotsuri, one of the disputed Senkaku Islands, in August 2013. | REUTERS
    A Japan Coast Guard vessel sails in front of Uotsuri, one of the disputed Senkaku Islands, in August 2013. | REUTERS

  • JIJI

  • SHARE

Naha – The city government in Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture, is planning to conduct marine research near the Senkaku Islands this month, Jiji Press has learned.

Ishigaki conducted its first marine research foray around the Senkaku Islands a year ago. It hopes to carry out the second study as Chinese coast guard ships continue to enter Japanese waters around the island chain, sources said Friday.

The Japanese-administered islands in the East China Sea are part of Ishigaki, but are also claimed by China, where they are called the Diaoyu.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW