The city government in Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture, is planning to conduct marine research near the Senkaku Islands this month, Jiji Press has learned.

Ishigaki conducted its first marine research foray around the Senkaku Islands a year ago. It hopes to carry out the second study as Chinese coast guard ships continue to enter Japanese waters around the island chain, sources said Friday.

The Japanese-administered islands in the East China Sea are part of Ishigaki, but are also claimed by China, where they are called the Diaoyu.