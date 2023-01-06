The foreign ministers of Japan and Mexico have agreed on the importance of promoting a rules-based international order, the Japanese government said Friday, as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues.

During their meeting in Mexico City on Thursday, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his counterpart, Marcelo Ebrard, also confirmed that the two governments will cooperate closely toward the realization of a “free and open Indo-Pacific.”

The vision has been advocated by Japan and the United States as a counter to China’s growing military influence in the region.