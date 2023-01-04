Even as animals and plants face widespread extinction from human-driven causes such as climate change, the natural world continues to inspire scientific discovery in unexpected ways.

“Nature has spent hundreds of millions of years optimizing elegant solutions to extremely complicated problems,” said Alon Gorodetsky, a biomedical engineer at the University of California, Irvine.

“So if we look to nature, we can shortcut our development process and get to a valuable solution right away,” he said.