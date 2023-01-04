For thousands of Nicaraguans who embark on an odyssey to the United States each year in search of a better life, the first hurdle is dealing with corrupt border agents in neighboring Honduras.

Fleeing political and economic turmoil under President Daniel Ortega, dozens depart every day, leaving behind their families, selling off their belongings and entering into debt all for the chance at a new start.

Yesica Centeno, 42, is a trained company administrator, one of vast numbers of Nicaraguans without work or earning paltry wages.