Assets held by the 125 lawmakers who were elected to the House of Councilors in July last year averaged ¥25.67 million ($196,000), a Jiji Press tally has found, up 38% from the average for Upper House members who won seats in the previous 2019 poll.
The increase apparently stems from some rich lawmakers, who include doctors, lawyers and performers-turned-politicians, reporting particularly large amounts of assets. Four members reported assets of over ¥100 million.
The tally is based on the 125 Upper House lawmakers’ reports about their assets filed under law as of July 26, the day their term began.
