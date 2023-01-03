  • Chiba Prefectural Government officials cull hens infected with bird flu in the city of Asahi, Chiba Prefecture, on Tuesday. | KYODO
The number of avian influenza outbreaks in Japan this season has risen to 54, topping the existing record of 52, logged in the 2020-2021 season, it was learned Tuesday.

The total number of bird cullings due to this season’s outbreaks is expected to reach around 7.75 million.

On the day, the prefectural government of Fukuoka announced that a bird flu outbreak had occurred at an emu farm in the city of Koga.

