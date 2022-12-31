From chat bots that can confirm the safety of residents to sensors that can detect flood risk, an increasing number of municipalities in Japan are undergoing a digital transformation to improve disaster prevention.

With damage caused by torrential rains and typhoons becoming more severe, local governments are refocusing their efforts to ensure the safety of residents by obtaining weather data promptly and providing accurate information useful for disaster prevention. The use of digital technologies is also intended to reduce the burdens of local government workers involved in disaster management.

This year, the land ministry conducted demonstration tests to detect flooding using small sensors installed on electricity poles and beside waterways with five municipalities and firms.