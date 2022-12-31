Japan ranked 41st out of 63 economies in 2022 in attracting and retaining talent, down two spots from a year earlier and the fourth straight year of decline, according to a survey by a Swiss institute.

Switzerland topped the list, followed by Sweden, Iceland, Norway and Denmark. Of Indo-Pacific economies, Singapore was 12th, Hong Kong 14th, Australia 18th, China 40th, Thailand 45th and Indonesia 51st. The United States ranked 16th.

In a breakdown, Japan ranked last for the international experience of senior managers and 62nd for language skills, the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) said in the World Talent Ranking report released in December.