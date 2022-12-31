When Myanmar carried out the death penalty for the first time in three decades by executing four activists in July, China and Russia stayed silent while the U.S. and its allies condemned the junta. Now the regime is on the verge of doing it again.

Seven university students were sentenced to death last month by a secretive military court for their alleged involvement in the shooting of a retired military officer, and their punishment could come any time.

They’re among more than 130 people put on death row since the junta seized control in a coup last year and deposed former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, whose jail term has now been extended to 33 years.