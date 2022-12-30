A Myanmar junta court wrapped up its trial of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Friday, a legal source said, with the Nobel laureate facing a total of 33 years in prison.

A prisoner of the military since the 2021 coup, Suu Kyi, 77, has been convicted on every charge leveled against her, ranging from corruption to illegally possessing walkie-talkies and flouting COVID-19 restrictions.

On Friday, she was found guilty on five counts of corruption related to the hiring, purchase and maintaining of a helicopter that had caused a “loss to the state,” the source said.