Kneeling in front of a turbaned judge in a tiny room at the Ghazni Court of Appeal in eastern Afghanistan, an old man sentenced to death for murder pleads for his life.

The 75-year-old admits to having shot dead a relative — out of revenge, he says, because of rumors he had sexual relations with his daughter-in-law.

Under eye-for-eye Sharia punishments, officially ordered by the Taliban’s supreme leader for the first time in November, he faces public execution — with the sentence to be carried out by a relative of his victim.