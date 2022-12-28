A panel of experts that advises the Consumer Affairs Agency called Tuesday for regulation of stealth marketing, which is not currently covered by the country’s law against misleading advertisements.

In a report, the panel proposed that stealth marketing be added to the list of misleading representation under the law, and that advertisers violating the regulation be given an administrative penalty.

The agency will draw up criteria to determine what amounts to stealth marketing, a practice in which products or services are promoted especially on social media in a way that makes people unaware that they are being advertised. The body plans to add the tactic to the list by the end of March next year and put the new regulation into effect after a certain period.