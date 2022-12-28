Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s decision Tuesday to replace reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba and Mio Sugita, parliamentary vice minister for internal affairs, was delayed by the leader’s dismal public approval ratings and shaky support within his ruling party.

Akiba is the fourth minister to be dismissed since Kishida reshuffled his Cabinet in August. But a wider shakeup of the Cabinet was not in the cards, as he had no choice but to take a safer option.

The prime minister told reporters that Akiba and Sugita left their posts voluntarily, and that he is not currently thinking about a Cabinet reshuffle.