Bakhmut/Lyman, Ukraine – Lisa Shtanko, 8, stood on the side of a muddy road watching Ukrainian soldiers pass by, one of only a few children left in a town hit hard by Russia’s invasion.

There was hardly any heating or electricity. Most of her friends were long gone. And just that morning a strike had landed outside Lisa’s house.

“Today I’m not in a good mood because of the shelling,” she said as her father, Viktor Shtanko, looked on.

