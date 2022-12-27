  • Some locations near Self-Defense Force facilities have been designated as areas deemed important in terms of national security under a new law. | KYODO
The government on Tuesday designated 58 locations in five prefectures as areas deemed important in terms of national security, marking the first batch of such designations under a new law.

The designations will take effect Feb. 1.

The 58 sites designated under the law to regulate the use of land for national security purposes are remote border islands and areas near Self-Defense Force facilities in the prefectures of Hokkaido, Aomori, Tokyo, Shimane and Nagasaki.

