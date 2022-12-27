There appears to be no end in sight to price hikes affecting food products in Japan, with the prices of 580 items set to be raised in January, credit research firm Teikoku Databank has said.
While upward pressure on costs from a weak yen and high crude oil prices has eased, food makers have yet to adequately pass on higher costs on to consumers.
A price increase is conspicuous among flour products, with three major makers raising prices for a total of 219 goods on Jan. 4.
