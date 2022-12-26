  • Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi (left) and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meet at the Prime Minister's Office in November. | KYODO
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, marked the 10th anniversary of their return to power on Monday, while friction between the two parties is becoming visible.

Despite differences in their basic stances on national security and other issues, the LDP and Komeito have maintained their coalition.

“The political situation (in Japan) is stable compared with other countries, although there have recently been a series of minister resignations and controversy over the Unification Church,” LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi said in a speech in Naha, the capital of Okinawa Prefecture, on Saturday.

