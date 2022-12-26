A survey showed Monday that 76.4% of workers in Japan who have experienced harassment by customers have had their lives affected, with some feeling a sense of gloom about going to work.

The survey was conducted by the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, via the internet in November, covering workers between the ages of 18 and 65. Rengo analyzed answers collected from 1,000 people who had experienced so-called customer harassment or knew someone at their workplace who had in the past three years.

Among those who were customer harassment victims, 55.3%, the largest group, said that they had experienced verbal abuse, followed by scolding or other domineering attitudes, cited by 46.7%, repeated complaints about the same issues, by 32.4%, and intimidation or threats, by 31.9%. Multiple answers were allowed.