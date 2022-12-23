When Olena Chekryzhova followed in her grandmother’s footsteps and began teaching English, she never dreamed the job would lead to a monthslong stay at a front-line military base.

But that has become her new reality as Ukrainian soldiers scramble to learn English — military terms especially — so they can make the most of combat aid from Washington and elsewhere against Russian forces.

Donated supplies like HIMARS rocket systems have already been a battlefront game-changer, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s lightning visit to Washington this week yielded further pledges — including, for the first time, the Patriot missile defense system.