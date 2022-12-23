  • Tokyo's Ueno district on Friday | AFP-JIJI
    Tokyo's Ueno district on Friday

The influenza season has begun in six of the nation’s 47 prefectures, the health ministry said Friday.

The six prefectures, including Iwate, Tokyo and Kumamoto, saw their number of flu patients per hospital rise above the threshold of one in the week through Sunday.

A reading above one signals the beginning of an epidemic. A survey by the ministry covers some 5,000 regularly monitored hospitals across the country.

