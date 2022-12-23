  • Tokyo's Marunouchi district on Thursday | AFP-JIJI
Japan reported a record 371 COVID-19 deaths on Friday as the number of new infections rose by about 20,600 from a week before to reach 174,082.

By prefecture, Kanagawa posted the most daily deaths, with 28, followed by Hokkaido, with 25, Tokyo, with 24, and Osaka, with 19.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms across the country fell by nine from Thursday to 536.

