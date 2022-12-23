After a grueling year for London’s fintech scene, the Holly Jolly Tech Party earlier this month suggested there were still reasons to celebrate.
Over cocktails and breaded shrimps, investors and entrepreneurs who made it through the valuation slumps, job cuts and fundraising headaches admired the city skyline from a rooftop bar above Leicester Square.
The event, and others like it, reflect a continued appetite to hobnob, shake hands and sniff out investments — at the right price.
