  • Afghan female university students are stopped by Taliban security personnel next to a university in Kabul on Wednesday | AFP-JIJI
    Afghan female university students are stopped by Taliban security personnel next to a university in Kabul on Wednesday | AFP-JIJI

  AFP-Jiji

Hundreds of young women were stopped by armed guards on Wednesday from entering Afghan university campuses, a day after the nation’s Taliban rulers banned them from higher education in another assault on human rights.

Despite promising a softer rule when they seized power last year, the hard-line Islamists have ratcheted up restrictions on all aspects of women’s lives, ignoring international outrage.

A team of AFP journalists saw groups of students gathered outside universities in the capital, Kabul, barred from entering by armed guards and shuttered gates.

