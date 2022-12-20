Wrapped up in brightly colored snowsuits, Yekaterina Filimonova cycles through Moscow’s snow-blanketed streets with her three sons to their nursery.

Her husband used to drop them off but not anymore. Now living in exile abroad, he fled after President Vladimir Putin announced in September that Russian men were being drafted en masse to fight in Ukraine.

“He left and I got sick the next day. I was so stressed I didn’t recover for a month,” said Filimonova, 34.