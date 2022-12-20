  • Former U.S. President Donald Trump displayed on a screen during a hearing in Washington on Monday of the committee investigating the January 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. | BLOOMBERG
    Former U.S. President Donald Trump displayed on a screen during a hearing in Washington on Monday of the committee investigating the January 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Washington – Lawmakers investigating last year’s assault on the U.S. Capitol recommended Monday that Donald Trump be charged with multiple offenses including insurrection — raising the stakes in a parallel criminal investigation that could put the former president in jail.

The House of Representatives select committee called for the indictment — as well as charges of obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the United States — after an 18-month probe into the storming of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.

At least five people died after a mob whipped up by Trump’s false claims of a stolen election, and directed to march on Congress by the defeated president, ransacked the seat of U.S. democracy in a thwarted bid to prevent the transfer of power to President Joe Biden.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW