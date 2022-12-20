A team of researchers has found that the surface of the asteroid Ryugu, from which samples were brought to Earth in 2020 by Japan’s Hayabusa2 explorer, is likely to have been dehydrated due to a process called space weathering.

An initial analysis team of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency published the results of their analysis of the Ryugu samples in the British science journal Nature Astronomy on Tuesday.

The team focused on two findings that appeared to contradict each other: while aerial observation of the Ryugu surface by Hayabusa2 suggested the existence of only a very small amount of water, analysis of the samples brought to Earth in December 2020 found plenty of water in the interior of the minerals.