The internal affairs ministry has started providing financial assistance to help local government efforts to reduce or eliminate carbon dioxide emissions from public facilities.
Specifically, the aid is intended to help the introduction of solar power generation systems and renovations for energy conservation.
In line with the central government’s carbon neutral target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to effectively zero by 2050, the ministry hopes to support active decarbonization efforts by local governments.
