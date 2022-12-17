San Francisco – Elon Musk said late Friday he would reinstate the Twitter accounts of several journalists who were suspended after he accused them of endangering his family.
Musk had drawn anger and warnings from the EU and U.N. after suspending the accounts of more than half a dozen prominent journalists from the New York Times, CNN and the Washington Post.
“The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now,” the Twitter owner tweeted.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.