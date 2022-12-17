Elon Musk said late Friday he would reinstate the Twitter accounts of several journalists who were suspended after he accused them of endangering his family.

Musk had drawn anger and warnings from the EU and U.N. after suspending the accounts of more than half a dozen prominent journalists from the New York Times, CNN and the Washington Post.

“The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now,” the Twitter owner tweeted.