  • A Patriot missile launcher system at a Turkish military base in Gaziantep in February 2013. | AFP-JIJI
    A Patriot missile launcher system at a Turkish military base in Gaziantep in February 2013. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Washington – The expected U.S. provision of Patriot missiles to Ukraine is a muscular message of support and will boost defenses against Russia’s relentless aerial assaults, but experts say its battlefield impact will be limited.

Patriots are “far from a silver bullet,” against the low-flying cruise missiles and drone bombs that Russian forces have pummeled Ukraine with, according to Ian Williams of the Missile Defense Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

But they will add a layer of protection on top of Ukraine’s current systems, and also defend against short-range ballistic missiles that Western officials think Russia is seeking from Iran, Williams said.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW