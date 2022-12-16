The government aims to balance population inflows to and outflows from the Tokyo metropolitan area by fiscal 2027 as part of its efforts to revitalize regional economies, it was learned Friday.

The target was included in a draft of the government’s first comprehensive strategy for the realization of the Digital Garden City Nation initiative, promoted by the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The government, which presented the draft at a meeting to discuss ways to realize the initiative, aims to resolve the concentration of populations in Tokyo and the three neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa by implementing measures such as encouraging people to move to regional areas without changing their jobs.