The approval rating for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet rose 1.5 percentage points to 29.2% in December from the previous month, still in a so-called danger zone below 30%, a Jiji Press public opinion survey showed Thursday.

The Kishida Cabinet's disapproval rating fell 1.0 point to 42.5%, according to the survey, conducted for four days through Monday. That marked the fourth straight month in which disapproval exceeded approval.

The approval rating was nearly flat in November after months of decline since August. December's rise apparently reflected Saturday's enactment of a new law to protect people from high-pressure fundraising practices by religious and other groups.