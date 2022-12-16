The government decided Friday to increase the fiscal 2027 budget for the Japan Coast Guard by some ¥100 billion, or about 40%, to ¥320 billion in stages from the fiscal 2022 initial budget level of ¥223.1 billion.

The plan is part of a policy to strengthen Japan’s maritime security, which was adopted at the day’s meeting of related Cabinet ministers at a time when Chinese government ships are frequently found sailing around the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, which are claimed by China.

Specifically, the government will drastically expand the fleet of JCG patrol vessels, as the Chinese coast guard is introducing larger ships and arming them.