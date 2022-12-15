  • WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks at a news conference in Geneva on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
    WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks at a news conference in Geneva on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-Jiji

The World Health Organization said Wednesday it hoped that COVID-19 would no longer be a public health emergency in 2023, as it urged China to share information that could pinpoint how the pandemic started.

As the third anniversary of the original outbreak rolls around, the WHO said the virus was here to stay but would need managing alongside other respiratory illnesses.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the weekly COVID-19 death toll was now around a fifth of what it was a year ago — but was still far too high.

