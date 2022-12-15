  • Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Kentaro Sonoura speaks to reporters at the parliament on Nov. 30. | KYODO
    Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Kentaro Sonoura speaks to reporters at the parliament on Nov. 30. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Kentaro Sonoura has told prosecutors he was aware that funds raised via political fundraising were underreported, sources close to the matter said Thursday, in a reversal of an earlier denial.

Sonoura, 50, who was questioned by prosecutors on a voluntary basis on suspicion of underreporting some ¥40 million ($295,000), admitted that he had been informed by one of his secretaries about it, the sources said.

The fifth-term House of Representatives member, who has served as an adviser to the prime minister, told reporters last month he was unaware of the underreporting.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW