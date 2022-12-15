Ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Kentaro Sonoura has told prosecutors he was aware that funds raised via political fundraising were underreported, sources close to the matter said Thursday, in a reversal of an earlier denial.

Sonoura, 50, who was questioned by prosecutors on a voluntary basis on suspicion of underreporting some ¥40 million ($295,000), admitted that he had been informed by one of his secretaries about it, the sources said.

The fifth-term House of Representatives member, who has served as an adviser to the prime minister, told reporters last month he was unaware of the underreporting.