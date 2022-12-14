The Osaka District Court on Wednesday sentenced a man who refused to a wear a mask aboard a Peach Aviation flight as part of COVID-19 measures — forcing the plane to make an unscheduled landing — to two years in prison, suspended for four years.

The court found Junya Okuno, 36, guilty of obstructing the plane’s operation. He raised his voice requesting an apology from another passenger during the flight from Kushiro airport in Hokkaido in September 2020, alleging he was insulted for refusing to wear a mask, according to the ruling.

A flight attendant had her arm twisted after trying to give the man, who is a former part-time staff member at Meiji Gakuin University, a piece of paper that requested he did not impede the safety of the flight.