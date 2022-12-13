The government and ruling parties are considering raising taxes for the superwealthy whose annual income totals ¥3 billion or more including gains from financial assets, sources said Tuesday.

The move is aimed at correcting the situation known as the ¥100-million wall, in which the income tax burden ratio starts to decline when annual income tops ¥100 million, the sources said.

“We’d like to increase the tax burden on people whose annual income averages some ¥3 billion,” Yoichi Miyazawa, chairman of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s Research Commission on the Tax System, told reporters at the LDP’s headquarters in Tokyo.