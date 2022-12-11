Yamaguchi – The nation’s former defense chief, Nobuo Kishi, will not run in the next Lower House election, with his eldest son hoping to follow in his father’s footsteps, a source familiar with the matter said Sunday.
Kishi’s decision was disclosed at a meeting of his supporters in the city of Iwakuni, Yamaguchi Prefecture, on the same day, according to the source. The 63-year-old is the younger brother of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was killed by a lone gunman in July.
In the August Cabinet reshuffle, Kishi was replaced as defense minister apparently due to health reasons. He is now a special adviser to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for national security issues.
