The central government will draw up legislation to create a mechanism that aims to ensure workers at schools and nurseries have not committed sexual crimes or indecent acts in the past.
The legislation is set to be submitted to the regular session of the Diet, Japan’s parliament, as early as 2024.
The bill may require people wishing to become teachers to submit documents proving that they do not have problematic records, sources familiar with the matter said.
