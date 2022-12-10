It is “too early” for the Bank of Japan to discuss a strategy to exit its massive monetary easing policy as it still hasn’t achieved stable 2% inflation, according to BOJ policymaker Hajime Takata.

But Takata, who was appointed to the central bank’s Policy Board in July, expressed hope for a virtuous economic cycle to be realized in the country, pointing to “emerging signs of changes,” such as corporate moves to pass on rising costs to consumers and raise employees’ wages.

Asked about the 3.6% rise in Japan’s core consumer price index in October, the sharpest in 40 years and eight months, Takata admitted that prices are rising “faster than initially expected,” partly reflecting increases in raw material prices.