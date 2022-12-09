Japan should double the budget for its official development assistance over the next decade to help it protect its national interests and contribute more to building a world based on the rule of law, a panel of experts said Friday.
In a set of proposals presented to Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, the government-commissioned panel said Japan should "set a clear deadline for achieving" the target, such as increasing the ODA budget to 0.7% of gross national income (GNI) from the current 0.34% in the next 10 years.
The proposals were made as the country prepares to revise its foreign aid charter next year for the first time since 2015.
