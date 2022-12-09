  • People walk past illuminations in a shopping district in Tokyo on Thursday. | REUTERS
  • Jiji, staff report

Tokyo confirmed 13,556 new COVID-19 cases Friday, up by 2,312 from a week earlier.

New deaths among COVID-19 patients came to 24 in the capital. The number of patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria dropped by two from Thursday to 15.

The seven-day average of new infection cases stood at 12,467.1 in Tokyo, up 6% week on week.

