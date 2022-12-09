An electric minivehicle jointly developed by Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors has won the 2022-2023 Japan Car of the Year award, the award’s organizer said Thursday.
It was the first time for a minivehicle to be named the car of the year.
The micro EV, sold from June as the Sakura from Nissan and the eK X EV from Mitsubishi Motors, beat all other models released in the Japanese market between November 2021 and October 2022. The winner was determined by the selection committee, mainly comprising auto journalists.
