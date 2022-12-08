Global council chairman at the nonprofit group International House of Japan, Yoichi Funabashi, said in a recent interview that Japan should clarify a stable source of financing for a planned defense spending increase.

Funabashi, who participated in discussions to strengthen defense capabilities at a government expert panel, said that the clarification should be made as the country updates three key security documents later this month.

“Japan must boost its defense power including the counterstrike capabilities, and there was no objection to securing an adequate budget,” he said regarding the panel’s discussions. “It was a matter of deciding the defense boost as a package including a path to stable financing.”